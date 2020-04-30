Good Day NWA: A Princely Reunion with a Fresh Update

Now this is a story all about how our lives got flipped turned upside down…by a video social media is going crazy about. It’s the reunion we’ve been waiting on. That story tops our trending stories. It’s time for Hot Topics.

Will Smith reuniting the cast of Fresh Prince of Bel-Air on his Instagram account as they celebrate 30 years since the first season of the show that put Will Smith on the acting map.

Speaking on reunions, a popular sitcom has announced a comeback! And you can see it right here on KNWA. “Parks and Recreation” will return for a half-hour special on tonight, April 30 at 7:30 p.m. with the full original cast! The show was a fan favorite on NBC before leaving the airwaves in 2015. The plot of this new special has super-optimist Leslie Knope trying to stay connected to her friends despite social distancing. The telecast will raise funds for “Feeding America’s Covid-19 Response Fund.”

Being in quarantine is hard. Just ask this 4 year-old who just wants to color her hair pink. According to Amelia’s mom, things really escalated when she found out she couldn’t go to the store to buy pink hair spray. Amelia’s video is getting lots of love on social media. Her mom thinks it’s because we can all relate to having a “Bad Hair Day” especially during a global pandemic.