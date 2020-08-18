Good Day NWA: A Reunion That is “Pitch Perfect”

Watch as Good Day NWA chats about trending stories!

Pitch Perfect fans guess what?! The Bella’s are back and for a good cause The cast reunited online belting out Beyonce’s “Love on Top.” The Bellas are pitching in to help UNICEF. The organization is working around the world, helping children in need. Proceeds from downloads and streams of this version of the song will go to UNICEF.

Katy Perry is showing off her new baby’s nursery. The singer and “American Idol” judge showed how pink she’s made her coming baby’s room during an Instagram Live Stream over the weekend. She’s already nicknamed her baby girl “Kicky Perry.” She also showed off some baby onesies, including one with Orlando Bloom’s face printed all over it. The couple got engaged on Valentine’s Day. She says her second baby, a new album called “Smile” is due on August 28.

All new to store shelves… how about a little taste of Thanksgiving?! A full course meal presented in a unique mix of candy corn flavors. Brach’s Turkey Dinner includes all of the traditional Thanksgiving favorites: from roasted turkey, green beans and stuffing to ginger glazed carrots, cranberry sauce and sweet potato pie. This sweet and savory thanksgiving feast is available at Walgreens.

Some theater chains say they’ll try to re-open this week after the long quarantine-shutdown. But, if you still prefer movies in your own living room, there’s plenty to keep you occupied. Check it out…

The greatest showman isn’t a man at all in “The One & Only Ivan.” this family film is based on actual events from the award-wining book of the same name. Bryan Cranston runs a small suburban circus. His main attraction is a silverback gorilla captured as a baby. But when a new baby elephant joins the show, it triggers memories of the wild for the primate which he expresses through art. “The One & Only Ivan” comes to Disney+ this week.

A Fugitive Lights The Fuse Of Rebellion In “Emperor.” “hunger games” cast member Dayo Okeniyi. Plays a slave in the Antebellum South. He’s a direct descendant of African royalty, but absorbs brutal treatment to protect his family. So when the plantation owners lash his son, the born prince becomes a freedom fighter, joining the raid on Harper’s Ferry that leads to the Civil War. “Emperor” is on digital and DVD.