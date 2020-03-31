Good Day NWA: A Royal Send Off

Prince Harry and wife Meghan posted their last messages as working members of Britain’s Royal Family. That’s the top trending story in Good Day NWA’s Hot Topics.

An agreement with the Queen was worked out and beginning April 1 Harry and Meghan will pursue their own careers, earn their own money and spend most of their time in North America. In their message they told their eleven million followers they look forward to reconnecting with them soon. Meghan’s first post-royal job will be to narrate a nature documentary “Elephant” for Disney.

Here’s a follow up story. You may remember that a reporter in Montana went viral when he glanced off camera , saw a bison headed his way and fled. Deion Broxton can be heard saying “oh no, I’m not messing with you.” The video has been viewed millions of times. Yellowstone National Park Service staff turned it into a safety poster featuring a bison silhouette and Broxton’s words, “oh no, not messing with you.” The video was funny, but the park’s message is serious. Broxton made the right decision to respect the bison and keep his distance.

A school principal in Michigan didn’t let Coronavirus-related closures get in the way of announcing this year’s valedictorian. Secondary Principal Michelle Floering wanted to observe tradition and notify the deserving student of her honor in person. She went the extra mile and drove to the fast food restaurant where Valedictorian Kaitlyn Watson was working, delivering the news in person.

NASA is bringing the universe straight to your living room! NASA’s website includes dozens of tutorials on different stem activities for kids and adults alike. They range from building a moon habitat, an edible spacecraft and rockets that can built in a backyard. Many of the materials needed are most likely already in your possession: tape, paper clips and straws. There’s even an online game that teaches kids about satellites. Click HERE to link to all these fun activities.