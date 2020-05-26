Good Day NWA: A Special Message from Betty White

When you hear “stars,” do you think celebrities, or outer space? Our David Daniel is kicking things off with today’s trending stories in Good Day NWA’s Hot Topics.

A new trailer for the movie “Tenet” has been released. The film is directed by Christopher Nolan and stars John David Washington and Robert Pattinson. The plot remains largely a mystery since there are few details in the trailer except a hint of a story involving espionage and time warping. The trailer does not include a release date. Warner Brothers originally set the date for July 17. But with the pandemic, plenty of film releases have been either delayed or released on digital platforms.

In times like these, you need a voice of reason to help get you through, and that voice is national treasure Betty White. She says she’s blessed with incredibly good health and is self isolating to keep it that way. She says the pandemic is mother nature’s way of telling us all to slow down, The Emmy-winning actress is spending her days reading, doing crossword puzzles sipping on the occasional vodka martini and snacking on hot dogs and french fries. Her message is to slow down and enjoy what we have family, friends and your pets.

Michigan Head Coach Jim Harbaugh is flipping out over his latest landed recruit. Jaydon Hood announced he would be heading to Ann Arbor to play for Coach Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines. The coaching staff responded to the announcement by doing some cartwheels before yelling “go blue!” Clearly they’ve been practicing their flexibility and athleticism in their front yards.