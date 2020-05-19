Good Day NWA: A Spicy Spin on a Classic Cocktail

Over the past few weeks, several group have been hosting virtual happy hour events. One of those is the Arkansas Philharmonic Orchestra. At their first happy hour event, Principal Bassoonist Lia Uribe introduced a Scotch Negroni.

Watch as Good Day NWA attempts to put a twist on a classic cocktail.

A traditional Negroni is equal parts campari, sweet vermouth, & gin. It was created in Italy in around 1919. Legend tells that Count Camillo Negroni asked his bartender friend to strengthen his favorite cocktail, the Americano, by replacing the soda water with gin. Sticking with that same spirit of ingenuity, to create a Scotch Negroni, you simply replace the gin with your favorite scotch.