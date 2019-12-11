Good Day NWA: “A Tuna Christmas” at Arkansas Public Theatre

How does the third smallest town in Texas celebrate Christmas?

Watch as Joseph Farmer and Chad Cox join Good Day NWA with details on “A Tuna Christmas”.

In this sequel to “Greater Tuna” join the colorful Tuna denizens as the local radio station OKKK personalities report on various Yuletide activities.

This hilarious show hits the stage at Arkansas Public Theatre in Rogers beginning Friday, December 13-15 and Dec. 19-22 in the Victory Theater. Thursday – Saturday performances are at 8:00 p.m., Sunday performances are at 2:00 p.m. Tickets start at $28 and can be purchased here.