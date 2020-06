Here is what is happening throughout the weekend of Friday, June 12 - Sunday, June 14 in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by Canada Dry Limeade.

Northwest Arkansas will be in the national spotlight again tonight on HGTV. Jennifer Skoff, wife of KNWA/Fox24 Chief Meteorologits Dan Skoff will be featured on an episode of House Hunters as she helps Justin and Megan Boeving go in search of their dream home. This episode was filmed back in January, and now it's making it's way to air! Again, you can see this episode of House Hunters on HGTV 9:00 p.m. on Friday, June 12. More information about House Hunters can be found here.