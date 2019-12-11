Breaking News
Funeral arrangements for Officer Stephen Carr announced

Good Day NWA: AAFF Designer Pop-Up Shop

Good Day NWA
Posted: / Updated:

The Arkansas Arts and Fashion Forum is hosting an event where you to shop your favorite looks from NWA Fashion Week. Watch as Rachel Woody-Pumford, Brandy Lee and Sarah Phillips join Good Day NWA with details.

The Arkansas Arts and Fashion Forum provides educational and professional opportunities and support aspiring avant-garde fashion designers, artists, and other creative professionals in Arkansas.

On Saturday, December 14 several local designers will setup a free pop-up shop at the AAFF office in Springdale (203 E Emma Ave., Suite A), from noon until 5:00 p.m. Click here to see a full list of designers participating.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss