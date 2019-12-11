Good Day NWA: AAFF Designer Pop-Up Shop

The Arkansas Arts and Fashion Forum is hosting an event where you to shop your favorite looks from NWA Fashion Week. Watch as Rachel Woody-Pumford, Brandy Lee and Sarah Phillips join Good Day NWA with details.

The Arkansas Arts and Fashion Forum provides educational and professional opportunities and support aspiring avant-garde fashion designers, artists, and other creative professionals in Arkansas.

On Saturday, December 14 several local designers will setup a free pop-up shop at the AAFF office in Springdale (203 E Emma Ave., Suite A), from noon until 5:00 p.m. Click here to see a full list of designers participating.