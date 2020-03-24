Good Day NWA: AAFF Mask Maker Challenge

You’ve heard of the “Flip the Switch” challenge, the “Something New” challenge and more on social media.

The Arkansas Arts & Fashion Forum has created a challenge that you can get involved with to make a big impact. Watch as Rachel Woody-Pumford joins Good Day NWA via phone to fill us in on the details.

AAFF Mask Maker Challenge

Now – April 3

Pick Up Materials or Drop Off Masks

AAFF Office, Springdale

Wednesday, March 25 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Friday, March 27 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 28 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

For more informatoin on the Mask Maker Challenge, click here.