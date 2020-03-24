Good Day NWA: AAFF Mask Maker Challenge

Good Day NWA

by:

Posted: / Updated:

You’ve heard of the “Flip the Switch” challenge, the “Something New” challenge and more on social media.

The Arkansas Arts & Fashion Forum has created a challenge that you can get involved with to make a big impact. Watch as Rachel Woody-Pumford joins Good Day NWA via phone to fill us in on the details.

AAFF Mask Maker Challenge

  • Now – April 3
  • Pick Up Materials or Drop Off Masks
  • AAFF Office, Springdale
  • Wednesday, March 25 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
  • Friday, March 27 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
  • Saturday, March 28 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

For more informatoin on the Mask Maker Challenge, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Video

Trending Stories