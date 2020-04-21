Good Day NWA: Abby K. Performs

Many artists have been forced to postpone or cancel their performances due to the Coronavirus, but that doesn’t mean the music has to stop.

That’s the case for artist Abby K. who was scheduled to perform here in Northwest Arkansas. Until she’s able to travel, she sent Good Day NWA the video for her song “It Should Have Been Me.”

According to her website, “Abby K. is the rare combination of rock edge with pop hooks that makes for a real artist who not only has something to say but says it in a way that you can’t stop singing along.”

To discover more information about Abby K., click here.