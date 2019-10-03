Good Day NWA: Actor, Director and Producer Eric Martinez

Eric Martinez has been a part of the entertainment industry for 27 years. From a musician to an actor to motivational speaker, Eric has done many things and he is here in Northwest Arkansas for the Fayetteville Film Fest.



Watch as he joins Good Day NWA to talk about his career and making the transition from actor to CEO.

You can catch Eric during the Fayetteville Film Fest at the filmmaker panel taking place Saturday, October 5 at 10:00 a.m at the U of A Global Campus building.

To purchase tickets and to see a full list of events for Fayetteville Film Fest, click here.

To learn more about Eric Martinez, click here.