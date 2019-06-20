Good Day NWA: Actor Tyler Christopher

Northwest Arkansas is becoming a hot spot for movies and TV shows from “True Detective”, “F.R.E.D.I.” to a new movie coming soon.

Watch as actor Tyler Christopher from “General Hospital” and “Max Winslow and the House of Secrets” joins Good Day NWA with an update on his newest movie. We also show you the trailer to “Max Winslow and the House of Secrets” filmed right here in NWA by SkipStone Pictures.

Keep up with updates on “Max Winslow and the House of Secrets” here.

Tyler will join the Invest Springdale event happening Thursday, June 20 at 1:00 p.m. at the Apollo on Emma. You’re invited to share ideas, opportunities and resources promoting accelerated investment and development in Downtown Springdale. To sign up for the event, click here.