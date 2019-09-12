Good Day NWA: “Adopt A Classroom” with Neil Patrick Harris

Neil Patrick Harris wears many hats: award-winning actor, producer, children’s book author – but the role that keeps him busiest? Dad of two!

Watch as Neil joins Good Day NWA to talk about how he plans to stay sane this back-to-school season, as well as his latest projects including his partnership with Quaker Chewy granola bars to help drive donations for AdoptAClassroom.org, an organization which helps schools in need.

For additional information about the Adopt A Classroom initiative, click here.