Good Day NWA: Adult Day NWA’s Senior Expo

Maintaining and enhancing the quality of life for both the clients and the caregiver, that’s the goal of Adult Day NWA.

Watch as Sara Scott and Carey Lingenfelter join Jaclyn & Jason with details on an event where you can get involved and support the charity. Plus, we hear from Hans Saunders about how the program has affected his quality of life.

Senior Expo

Thursday, September 19

9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Riordan Hall

Bella Vista

For more information about Adult Day NWA, click here. For more details about the Senior Expo, click here. To sign up to volunteer at the Senior Expo, click here.