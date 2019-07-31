Good Day NWA: Ales 4 Trails Festival

Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley are known for craft beer, and at an upcoming fesival you can taste and sip more than 400 craft beers. Plus, it’s all for a good cause.

Watch as Casey Dillard gives details on this year’s Ales 4 Trails Festival and showcases some of the craft beers that will be offered.

2019 Ales 4 Trails Festival

  • Saturday, August 10
  • 5:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
  • Harry E. Kelley
  • Riverfront Park
  • Fort Smith
  • General Admission: $15
  • Brew Pass: $35
  • VIP Brew Pass: $75
  • 5K Beer & Color Run: $15
  • Poker Bike Ride: $15
  • Baggo Tournament: $20

For more information and tickets, click here.

