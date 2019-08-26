Good Day NWA: Aloha of Bentonville

Parents is your child the next spelling bee champion?

Watch as Sia Chittemsetty and National Spelling Bee finalist Pavani Chittemsetty join Good Day NWA with details on an event for your budding speller and information about Aloha of Bentonville.

Spelling Bee Information Session

  • UPDATE: This event has been moved to Sunday, September 8
  • 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
  • Aloha Of Bentonville
  • Free Event
  • Accepting the first 30 families to arrive

For more information about Aloha of Bentonville, click here.

