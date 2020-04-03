Good Day NWA: Along the Trails – Lake Leatherwood Gravity Project in Eureka Springs Part 2

Watch as Good Day NWA’s Jason Suel hits the trails this week and takes you to the Lake Leatherwood Gravity Project in Eureka Springs. Check out this segment which features the trails at Lake Leatherwood. These trails add to the extensive trail network in Northwest Arkansas.

While Lake Leatherwood’s 1600 acres currently hold 20 miles of beautiful trails, the potential for additional trails is huge. The map below shows conceptual trail routes in purple, that would roughly double the trail mileage. These new trails will include something for everyone from beginner to advanced!

For additional information about the Eureka Springs Trail System, click here. Special thanks for Bio Tech Pharmacal for providing gear and equipment to make this “Along the Trails” safe and enjoyable.