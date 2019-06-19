Good Day NWA: Alzheimer’s Association Hosts “The Longest Day”

It’s a do it yourself fundraising event where you can do anything you love to raise funds and awareness for Alzheimer’s resources.

Watch as Carly Dethlefs from the Alzheimer’s Association Arkansas Chapter joins Good Day NWA with details on how you can participate in “The Longest Day.”

Did you know, Alzheimer’s disease is the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States? Every 65 seconds, someone in the United States develops Alzheimer’s.

You can show your support a number of ways. Join the Alzheimer’s Association at Painting for a Purpose happening Friday, June 21 at 7:00 p.m. at Painting with a Twist in Bentonville. 50% of proceeds will go back to the association. Click here to sign up. You can also join Bee Well Yoga for an outdoor yoga session also happening on Friday, June 21 from 4:45 p.m.-5:45 p.m. in Rogers. For details click here. Join Go purple! Share photos of you, your family, friends and co-workers wearing purple on social media with the reason why you are dedicated to #ENDALZ.

For more information on events happening in Northwest Arkansas during the Longest Day on Friday, June 21, click HERE.