Good Day NWA: American Heart Association Kicks Off “Healthy at Home”

The American Heart Association of Northwest Arkansas and KNWA News have joined forces to kick-off ‘Healthy At Home’ for the month of April.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, taking care of yourself is important now more than ever before. Through the ‘Healthy at Home’ initiative, we’re providing you with great tips to help you stay fit and maintain mental well-being while you’re at home.

The American Heart Association of NWA’s Sr. Heart Walk Director, Liz Anderson joined Good Day NWA to highlight this year’s Virtual Heart Walk. Research shows that if you walk at least t 30 to 60 minutes a day, it can improve your overall health.

“It can reduce your risk of serious diseases, like heart disease, stroke, diabetes and several types of cancer. So it’s one of the simplest ways to get active and stay active,” said Anderson.

The American Heart Association has also launched initiatives to better understand the diagnosis, prevention, treatment and clinical management of COVID-19, as it relates to heart and brain health.

The Virtual Heart Walk is set for Saturday, April 4th at 10 A.M. Participants can safely walk wherever they are. So that means walking on your treadmills, walking around your neighborhood, or even in your front yard. You’re encouraged to post your photos and videos to the American Heart Association NWA’s social media pages, using the hashtags #NWAHeartAtHome and #NWAHeartWalk

