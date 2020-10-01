Good Day NWA: American Heart Association’s “CycleNation” Experience Goes Virtual

The American Heart Association of Northwest Arkansas is gearing up for the second year of the CycleNation experience. This year’s event will look at bit different amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but the organization’s mission still stands as being a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives.

NWA CycleNation is scheduled for Saturday, October 3 at 9 A.M. It will give participants the opportunity to choose their own socially distanced ride experience that everyone can participate in from home, a trail, or spin class. Teams can participate in one of three ways: a led family bike ride, a stationary bike ride from home or in-studio, or on a mountain bike or road bike.

Liz Anderson, Senior Director for the Heart Challenge, joined Good Day NWA from her Peleton to share more on what participants can expect, and why there’s a need for the event in Northwest Arkansas.

What will the day of CycleNation (October 3rd) look like?

– 8:30am Join in for a brief program via Facebook and hear from our CycleNation Chairs Andrea Albright, Laura Rush, Ralph Clare and Jon Davis.

– 9:00am Choose from three exciting ways to get your ride on!

– 12:00pm Optional socially-distanced happy hour at Bike Rack Brewery at 8th Street Market

Choose Your Ride Experience! Three Track Options Available:

TRACK 1: Family Ride on the Razorback Greenway with Phat Tire

Saturday, October 3, 2020

Ride Begins 9:00am

8th Street Market under the Phat Tire tent

TRACK 2: Local In-Studio or At-Home Cycling Classes

1. Peloton Rides at Home with Danyelle Musselman

Thursday, October 1 at 6:30 P.M.

Saturday, October 3 at 8:30 A.M.

2. Walton Life Fitness Center: (Walmart Associates and Members Only)

Saturday, October 3, 2020

Instructor – Michael Snowden, personal trainer

Class Time: 10:00 A.M.

Class Limit: 15

3. Revolution Spin: Rogers, AR

Saturday, October 3, 2020

9:00 A.M. with Melanie Black | 10:30 A.M with Krystal Canzoneri

Class Limit: 17 bikes per class

4. In Studio or Virtual with Free-Ride Studio: Bentonville, AR

Saturday, October 3, 2020

In Studio at FreeRide:

9:00 A.M. with Cody | 9:45 A.M. with Taylor | 10:30 A.M. with Tracie | 11:15 A.M. with Tara

Class Limit: 9 bikes per class



Live Stream at Home with FreeRide:

9:00am with Cody | 9:45 A.M. with Taylor | 10:30 A.M. with Tracie | 11:15 A.M. with Tara

TRACK 3: Your Choice

Mountain Bike or Road Cycling