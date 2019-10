The Walmart AMP will soon be filled with technology, music and beer.

Amy Freeman & Marty Shutter join Good Day NWA with details on what’s new at this year’s AMP Fest.

AMP Fest 2019

Thursday, October 3

6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Walmart Amp

Tickets: $40 – General Admission $95 – VIP Experience $20 – Designated Drive Ticket



For ticket information and additional details about AMP Fest 2019, click here.