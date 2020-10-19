Good Day NWA: AMP Fest… To Go!

Around this time the Walmart AMP would be filled with technology, music and beer. Even though there’s not much gathering for events these days, the annual AMP Fest is still on.

Watch as Walton Arts Center‘s Amy Freeman, along with local musician Travis Smith from “The Juice” join Good Day NWA with the scoop on what you can expect at AMP Fest… To Go this year!

AMP Fest… To Go!

October 23-25

Tickets:

$40 – General Admission

Limited Number Of Merchandise Upgrades – $5

Brewery Scavenger Hunt

Music from the Juice

Hosted by Raj Suresh

Tickets and information can be found here.