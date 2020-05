For many families, the kitchen is the heart of the home, where you share memories with your families preparing your favorite meals.

Watch as Amy Hannon, owner of Euna Mae’s and cooking goddess, joins Good Day NWA with details on how you can participate in her upcoming kitchen mixer classes.

Kitchen Mixer: An Online Social Cooking Affair

May 30: 3:00 p.m.

May 30: 7:00 p.m.

May 31: 3:00 p.m.

May 31: 7:00 p.m.

Tickets: $55

To sign up for one of these classes, click here.