Facebook's Instagram is revealing its answer to Tiktok...It's called reels.It's a new Instagram format that gives anyone the ability to create and discover short form, edited videos with audio and music. Reels has a huge library of augmented reality effects, created both by Instagram and creators from all over the world. Users can add music from a vast library- or add original audio. It features video editing tools like countdown, timer and a new align tool, which gives users a seamless way to line up different takes when creating a post.

Perhaps we'll finally find out who the boss is. Tony Danza and Alyssa Milano confirm a reboot of "Who's the Boss?" is in the works. The original sitcom ran from 1984 to 1992. It starred Danza as single father Tony Micelli, who goes from being a professional baseball player to a live-in housekeeper for Advertising Exec. Angela Bower, played by Judith Light. Milano starred as his daughter, Samantha. Danza and Milano shared news of the show's return on social media.Deadline reports the show will be a sequel to the original, taking place 30 years later--With Samantha now a single mother living in the house the original series was set in.