Good Day NWA: 18th Annual Grape Escapes Event

The annual Grape Escapes is coming up and it’s a one of a kind “vine affair.”

Watch as Chris Hendrick, Grape Escapes Chairman joins Good Day NWA with details on this year’s event.

Grape Escapes is a cocktail style, signature fundraiser providing guests with the opportunity to sample over 375 wines from around the world and enjoy hors d’oeuvres from local restaurants and caterers.

All funds raised will be used locally in the community to fund critical services and support for individuals with disabilities served by Bost Inc.

Bost Inc., is a non-profit organization serving individuals with disabilities and their families in Arkansas.

