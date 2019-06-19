Good Day NWA: Annual NWA Juneteenth Celebration

An annual celebration is bringing the community together this weekend.

The University of Arkansas’ African American Resource Group and the Juneteenth Celebration Committee will celebrate the annual Northwest Arkansas Juneteenth celebration. Juneteenth is the oldest known celebration commemorating the abolishment of slavery.

The celebration will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 22 at The Gardens on the University of Arkansas campus. This event is free and open to the public.

Activities include live musical entertainment by the Arkansas Gospel Chorale, Africa Aya Dance Company and Faye Moffett will headline the entertainment. The event will also feature a cookout, ice cream, family games and activities. Local vendors will be on-site to display their products and services so the community can learn more about what services and opportunities are available.

Also, the NWA Community Clinic is sponsoring a health fair where medical and dental providers will conduct screenings to promote healthy living and address general medical questions.

