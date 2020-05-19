Good Day NWA: Anthony Ball’s “Music Moves” Sets Sights on Virtual June Events

Northwest Arkansas is home to many talented artists and musicians. We’ve got Anthony Ball with us from Smoothman Productions, Funk Factory and a few other bands. Anthony, quite possibly, is the hardest working music man in NWA.

Watch as he joins Good Day NWA with details on a new non profit that recognizes the contributions of African Americans in music.

You can stay up-to-date with everything happening through Music Moves AR by following the links below.

Music Moves Social Media

Facebook: Music Moves

Instagram: @MusicMovesAR

Website: MusicMovesAR.com