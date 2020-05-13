Live Now
COVID-19 Relief Text-a-Thon: Text COVID19NWA to 71777

Good Day NWA: APO Presents “An Evening with the Maestro”

Good Day NWA

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Picture this: An evening filled with wine, Broadway inspired music, and a five course meal prepared by a local chef. The best part? It’s going to the Arkansas Philharmonic Orchestra and you don’t have to leave your home.

Good Day NWA is joined via Zoom by Chef Michael Robertshaw of Persephonē on Wheels and Three Cents an Acre to tell us about An Evening with the Maestro.

An Evening with the Maestro

  • Friday, May 15
  • 6:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
  • Your Home
  • Music by: Vocalist, Elizabeth Jilka
  • $125
  • Benefits : APO Educational Programming

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Video

Trending Stories