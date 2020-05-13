Good Day NWA: APO Presents “An Evening with the Maestro”

Picture this: An evening filled with wine, Broadway inspired music, and a five course meal prepared by a local chef. The best part? It’s going to the Arkansas Philharmonic Orchestra and you don’t have to leave your home.

Good Day NWA is joined via Zoom by Chef Michael Robertshaw of Persephonē on Wheels and Three Cents an Acre to tell us about An Evening with the Maestro.

An Evening with the Maestro

Friday, May 15

6:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Your Home

Music by: Vocalist, Elizabeth Jilka

$125

Benefits : APO Educational Programming

For more information, click here.