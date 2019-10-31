Good Day NWA: Arkansas Alumni Association and Homecoming Celebrations

It’s homecoming is this weekend and the Arkansas Alumni Association has a jam packed schedule of events for you to participate in.

Watch as Julia Rogers joins Good Day NWA to discuss the homecoming festivities and how you can get involved.

Hog Wild Tailgate

  • Saturday, November 2
  • 12:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.
  • Janelle Y. Hembree Alumni House
  • Appearances From:
    • Razorback Marching Band
    • Spirit Squads

For more information about the Arkansas Alumni Association and their Homecoming Celebrations, click here.

