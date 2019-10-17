Good Day NWA: Arkansas Alumni Association Homecoming Silent Auction

The Arkansas Alumni Association is gearing up for this year’s homecoming celebration in a few weeks.

Watch as Sr. Associate Director of Alumni Special Events, Deb Euculano, joins Good Day NWA with details on how you can get involved.

You can help give back to the Alumni Scholarship program by participating in a silent online auction. There are a number of unique items available such as Razorback memorabilia, artwork, jewelry, clothing, travel experiences and more. The auction will be live starting October 25 and last through November 8. Click here to take a look at the items available.

The association is also celebrating the 75th Alumni Awards Celebration where alumni and faculty are recognized for their outstanding accomplishments. For ticket information click here.