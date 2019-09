The Arkansas Alumni Association is celebrating members in a big way on Saturday, September 14.

Watch as Rachel Moore joins Good Day NWA with details on how you can get involved.

Member Appreciation Day

Saturday, September 14

12:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Janelle Y. Hembree Alumni House

Live Music & Giveaways

Appearances From: Razorback Marching Band & Spirit Squads

For more information about the Arkansas Alumni Association’s Member Appreciation Day, click here.