Good Day NWA: Arkansas Archeology Month

March is Arkansas Archeology month and there are several events happening around the state highlighting the state’s rich history and an appreciation for archaeology.

Dr. Jessica Kowlaski and Mel Zabanski of Arkansas Archeological Society stopped by Good Day NWA to highlight the work of the organization and some of the events planned throughout the month to celebrate archeology.

Held in March each year, Archeology Month is designed to broaden the public’s interest and appreciation for Arkansas’s archeological resources and to encourage the public’s participation in conservation and preservation efforts. The event began as Arkansas Archeology Week in 1991, and expanded to a month-long format in 2002.

For more information on the Arkansas Archeological Society, click here.