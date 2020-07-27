Good Day NWA: Arkansas Children’s NW Launches Matching Fund Drive

Arkansas Children’s Northwest is the regions’ first and only children’s hospital & pediatric emergency department, and they need your help!

Watch as Arkansas Children’s Foundation President, Fred Scarborough, joins Good Day NWA to tell us about the Color of Hope Online Giving Campaign.

Every donation made between now and August 13 will be matched up to $100,000 by the Willard & Pat Walker Charitable Foundation and up to $50,000 by SC Johnson. That’s a combined $150,000 matching gift to help get things started!

Click here to make your donation.