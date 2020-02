Watch as we take look at what’s in theaters in our Malco Movie Minute.

Only one movie opens in wide release, look out he's ride behind you…It's the invisible man! What you can't see can hurt you. Head Handmaid in charge, Elisabeth Moss stars in a terrifying modern tale of obsession inspired by a classic monster character. Moss's character escapes her violent and controlling ex and disappears into hiding. When she learns of her ex's death a series of eerie coincidences turns lethal, threatening the lives of those she loves. Her sanity begins to unravel as she desperately tries to prove that she is being hunted by someone nobody can see. The film also stars Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Aldis Hodge & Storm Reid. "The Invisible Man" is rated R.