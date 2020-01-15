Good Day NWA: Arkansas Filmmakers Showcase

Fayetteville Film Fest is a cultural leader in our region, bringing world class film to our state. The organization is partnering with Walton Arts Center to showcase Arkansas films.

Fayetteville Film Fest Executive Driector Russell Sharman and Filmmakers Jamey McGaugh and Blake Elder sit down with Jason and Jaclyn to chat about filmmaking in Arkansas.

Arkansas Filmmakers Showcase

Saturday, January 18

8:00 p.m.

Starr Theatre at Walton Arts Center

Tickets: $15

Moderated Q & A After Film Screenings

