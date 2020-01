Calling all tinkerers, artists, educators and innovators! NWA is the place to be for an event bringing together the maker movement in a big way.

Watch as Sam Dean & Joel Gordon from the Scott Family Amazeum stop by Good Day NWA with information on what you can expect at the Arkansas Maker Summit.

Arkansas Maker Summit

Thursday, January 30

8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

The Apollo on Emma

Springdale

Tickets: $49

For tickets and information, click here.