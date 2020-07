Arkansas PBS in partnership with the Arkansas Arts Center is set to premiere a new show. “Blueberry’s Clubhouse” is the show and it’s perfect for Pre-K to 2nd grade, but everyone will have a great time watching!

Watch as PBS Director of Production, Levi Agee and show’s star Blueberry, join Good Day NWA with all the details.

To follow and watch the show, check out their website, YouTube or Facebook.