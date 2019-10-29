Good Day NWA: Arkansas Philharmonic Orchestra Presents “An Evening with the Maestro”

It’s a one of a kind culinary experience combining food and music featuring the Arkansas Philharmonic Orchestra.

Watch as APO’s Jason Miller and Chef Case Dighero join Good Day NWA with details on “An Evening with the Maestro.” Plus, Jason Miller reveals the details of an additional event: “Gaiety, Glitz & Glamour: Music from the Silver Age of Stage & Screen.”

Gaiety, Glitz & Glamour: Music from the Silver Age of Stage & Screen

Monday, November 4

6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Record – Bentonville

Tickets: $35 Adults / $5 Kids

An Evening with the Maestro & Chef Case Dighero

Friday, November 8

6:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Record – Bentonville

Tickets: $125

For information about the Arkansas Philharmonic Orchestra and their upcoming events, click here.

Grilled Toast with Gorgonzola, Toasted Walnuts, and Honey

Ingredients:

1 baguette – sliced into 1/2 inch coins

8 oz. gorgonzola cheese

8 oz. walnuts – toasted

3 tablespoons honey

3 tablespoons olive oil

Technique:

Preheat oven to 4oo degrees, and grill to medium high

Arrange sliced baguette on a platter, then brush evenly with olive oil

Grill on medium high heat until grill marks appear, golden brown

Arrange grilled toast on sheet pan with parchment, top with gorgonzola, and toasted walnuts

bake until cheese begins to melt

Remove from oven, drizzle honey

Serve immediately while cheese is warm

For more recipes and food-related content from Chef Case Dighero, click here.