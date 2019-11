What do Mozart and Lady Gaga have in common? You can hear selections from both entertainers at the Arkansas Philharmonic Orchestra’s Small Bites event.

Watch as Richard Bobo and Josue Avelar join Good Day NWA with the details. Plus, listen to their enchanting performance of “Bassango.”

APO Presents Small Bites

Tuesday, November 19

6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Record, Bentonville

Tickets: $35 in Advance

$40 at the Door

For tickets and information, click here.