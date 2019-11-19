Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Tuesday, November 19

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Tuesday, November 19 sponsored by Canada Dry.

Do hammers, screwdrivers, and other tools feel beyond your skill set? The Fayetteville Public Library can help! Teens in grades 5th-12th are invited to brush up on their tool knowledge and get some hands-on practice at the library this evening from 4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Registration for this program is required and it’s free to sign up. For more information, click here.

On Tuesday, November 19 Clinton House Museum is hosting their last History Happy Hour of the year. They will be celebrating the theme of “Election Night,” even though it’s not an actual election night. Organizers say that November in the U.S. is associated with elections, Thanksgiving and football and you can celebrate those things. There will be drinks, snacks, music and even a ball drop, just like a real election night. The festivities take place at the Clinton House Museum from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. For more information, click here.

Perhaps you’d like to try you hand at acting. TheatreSquared invites you to participate in their adult acting beginning improvisation workshop. This fun class focuses on trust, spontaneity, scene-building, accepting offers and conquering fears. The workshop will take place at TheatreSquared in downtown Fayetteville from 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. For information and to register, click here.

The holidays can be difficult for anyone dealing with grief and loss; Circle of Life Hospice is presenting their “Hope for the Holidays” workshop. The workshop offers supportive techniques for coping. Two sessions will be held . Tuesday, November 19 it will be at Circle of Life in Springdale. On Wednesday, November 20 the session will be held at their Bentonville location. Both sessions last from 5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. It’s free and open to any adult community member dealing with issues of grief and loss. For more information, click here.