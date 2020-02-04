Good Day NWA: Arkansas Philharmonic Orchestra Presents “Symphonie Fantastique”

Good Day NWA

An unforgettable story of love complete with classical music, an original story and live actors will arrive just in time for February: the month of love.

Actor Katherine Forbes and Arkansas Philharmonic Orchestra Executive Director Jason Miller visit with Jason and Jaclyn about the orchestra’s production of “Symphonie Fantastique.”

Symphonie Fantastique

  • Wednesday, February 5
  • 6:30 p.m. & 8:00 p.m.
  • Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art
  • Tickets: Adults = $35 / Under 18 = $5

For tickets and information, click here.

