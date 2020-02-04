Good Day NWA: Arkansas Philharmonic Orchestra Presents “Symphonie Fantastique”

An unforgettable story of love complete with classical music, an original story and live actors will arrive just in time for February: the month of love.

Actor Katherine Forbes and Arkansas Philharmonic Orchestra Executive Director Jason Miller visit with Jason and Jaclyn about the orchestra’s production of “Symphonie Fantastique.”

Symphonie Fantastique

Wednesday, February 5

6:30 p.m. & 8:00 p.m.

Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art

Tickets: Adults = $35 / Under 18 = $5

