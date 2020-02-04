Good Day NWA: Arkansas Philharmonic Orchestra Presents “Symphonie Fantastique”

An unforgettable story of love complete with classical music, an original story and live actors will arrive just in time for February: the month of love.
Actor Katherine Forbes and Arkansas Philharmonic Orchestra Executive Director Jason Miller visit with Jason and Jaclyn about the orchestra’s production of “Symphonie Fantastique.”
Symphonie Fantastique
- Wednesday, February 5
- 6:30 p.m. & 8:00 p.m.
- Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art
- Tickets: Adults = $35 / Under 18 = $5
