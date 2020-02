Extra! Extra! Read all about it! Arkansas Public Theatre is taking you back in time to present Disney’s Broadway Musical “Newsies.”

“Newsies” cast members Michael Myers, Coralee Young, & Aaron Young stop by Good Day NWA with a preview of what to expect at the show.

Arkansas Public Theatre Presents “Newsies”

February 7-9, 13-16, 20-23

Thursday – Saturday: 8:00 p.m.

Sunday: 2:00 p.m.

Victory Theater (APT)

Rogers

Tickets Start at $30

For tickets and information, click here.