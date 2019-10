Raising awareness for Arkansas soldiers who died defending our country is the mission of the Arkansas Run for the Fallen.

Watch as Chris Wyrick and Scott Berna join Good Day NWA with details on when and where you can pay your respect to this traveling memorial.

Arkansas Run for the Fallen

Opening Ceremony- October 27th at 2:00 p.m.

Viewing of the Traveling Memorial – October 27th – 30th (8:00 a.m. – Dark)

For more information, click here.