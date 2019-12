Here are some trending stories for Good Day NWA's "Hot Topics."

It was Zozibini Tunzi, Miss South Africa, who came away with the 2019 Miss Universe crown. Once again, the event's host, Steve Harvey, suffered a mishap. A shot of the winning outfit from Miss Philippines was shown on screen. But the woman standing next to Harvey was not that winner. Harvey said he read what was in his teleprompter and addressed the show's producers, saying "y'all got to quit doing this to me." In 2015, Harvey accidentally announced the wrong winner at the same event.

Coffee giant Folgers is aiming to tickle your funny bone. In a new ad campaign, featuring the 'Folgers Morning Harmonizers,' the group takes the well known jingle… Into the bathroom… And an awkward encounter with an in-law. Folgers says when your "morning run" involves running away with your eyes closed… The Folgers Choir shows up to turn things around with a hot cup of coffee and a song.