Good Day NWA: Arkansas Support Network’s Great Tailgate

We’re officially counting down to the first football game of the season and the Arkansas Support Network has just the event to get you in the spirit.

Watch Nakisha Snell and Syard Evans as they join Good Day NWA with details on their largest fundraiser of the year, which just happens to be a huge tailgating party!

The Great Tailgate

Friday, August 30

7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Arkansas Support Network

Springdale

Tickets: $75

Food, live and silent auctions

Jukeboxx Party Band

For more information on the event, click here. For more information on the Arkansas Support Network, click here.