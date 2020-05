Curbside Theatre is a new way of presenting live performance: you stay inside and actors from ArkansasStaged come to you. As they say “it’s like delivery pizza, but better for your heart.”

Watch as Good Day NWA is joined by Mischa Hutchings, one of the co-creators of “Curbside Theatre,” to tell us more about this new exciting way of doing theatre.

If you are interested in learning more or if you want to contribute to ensure that this project goes out to the community, click here.