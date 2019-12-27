Good Day NWA: Around the World NYE with Downstream Casino Resort

Every wonder what it’s like to bring in the new year from a different part of the world? Downstream Casino Resort has an opportunity for you dance your way into 2020 while feeling like you’re in another country.

Watch as Barry Linduff from Downstream Casino Resort joins Jason on Good Day NWA with all the details of how you can ring in 2020 in style!



New Year’s Eve “Around the World”

Tuesday, December 31

6:00 p.m. – 1:30 a.m.

Downstream Casino Resort

Quapaw, Ok

For more information about Downstream Casino Resort’s New Year’s Eve event, click here.