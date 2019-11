Grab your popcorn, it's time to go to the movies in our Malco Movie Minute Segment where we show you what's new in theaters.

First up, there's a new chapter in the Terminator franchise that reunites the original stars for the first time in nearly 3 decades. Linda Hamilton & Arnold Schwarzenegger are back in "Terminator: Dark Fate." In this 6th installment of the franchise there's an even more advanced robo-assassin time-traveling to take out a girl in Mexico. But she's got 2 guardian angels in the battle-scarred Hamilton, and the cyber-enhanced Mackenzie Davis. "Dark Rate" is rated R.