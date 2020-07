The long-standing “Art on the Bricks” Art Walk in Downtown Rogers is set to kick off on Sunday, July 5 and this time, it might look a little bit different.

Watch as Karen Wagaman and Carol Hart join us with details on how you can participate in the Art Walk. Plus, learn how these artists are partnering with local non-profits to raise funds.

To watch the Virtual Art Walk, click here. For more information on the event, click here.