Good Day NWA: Artists Pay Tribute to Prince

Watch as we take a look at today’s trending stories in Good Day NWA’s Hot Topics.

It’s been four years since the death of legend and icon Prince. In his honor several artists performed during the “Let’s Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute to Prince” The program, hosted by Maya Rudolph, featured performances by John Legend, Morris Day, Dave Grohl and others. Some of Prince’s best-known songs were done on the show including “Raspberry Beret,” “Purple Rain” & “Darling Nikki.” The show was record in January, days after the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards. Prince was 57 when he died.

Jennifer Lopez and fiancee Alex Rodriguez are reportedly making a bid to buy the New York Mets. That according to an exclusive story in Variety. J Lo and A Rod have reportedly retained JP Morgan Chase to raise capital to make a possible offer. A Rod grew up a Mets fan before playing for the Yankees. The Wilpon family tried to sell 80% of the Mets for 2.6 billion dollars in December. Together Lopez & Rodriguez are said to be worth about $700 million. That’s not enough to buy a MLB team, so that is why they need to raise capital.

Fans of the 1990s sitcom ‘Friends’ now have a chance to be a part of the show’s reunion. This week. Jennifer Aniston announced a new sweepstakes for the reunion show. The winner and five of their friends will get to watch a live taping of the reunion show. The group will also get to share coffee with the cast at Central Perk and take part in a VIP studio tour. You can enter the sweepstakes with a donation as small as $10. The fundraiser is a part of a larger celebrity effort called the “All In” challenge. Proceeds will go to the non-profits No Kid Hungry, Meals On Wheels & America’s Food Fund.

Speaking of power couples, Chip & Joanna Gaines are gearing up for a 4-hour preview of their ‘Magnolia Network.’ The network’s scheduled October launch is being pushed back because of the coronavirus pandemic, but the couple is giving viewers a taste of what’s to come. The preview is called ‘Magnolia Presents: A Look Back and a Look Ahead.’ Magnolia Network is a joint venture between Discovery and the Gaines’ lifestyle brand ‘Magnolia.’ For details on where you can catch the special, click here.